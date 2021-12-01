$2.76 Million in Sales Expected for Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) will post $2.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Evofem Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.59 million and the highest estimate coming in at $3.10 million. Evofem Biosciences posted sales of $170,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1,523.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences will report full year sales of $7.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.70 million to $7.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $30.71 million, with estimates ranging from $14.84 million to $40.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Evofem Biosciences.
Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.18). Evofem Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 1,593.89% and a negative net margin of 4,011.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 1,539.4% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 174,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 163,806 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 17.5% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 311,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 46,467 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Evofem Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Evofem Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $1,704,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 29.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 104,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 23,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.50% of the company’s stock.
Evofem Biosciences stock opened at $0.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.82. The company has a market cap of $72.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of -0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Evofem Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $5.53.
About Evofem Biosciences
Evofem Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops and commercializes innovative products to unmet needs in women’s sexual and reproductive health. Its product includes Phexxi (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate) a hormone-free vaginal gel and EVO100 an investigational drug, which is used for urogenital Chlamydia trachomatis and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.
