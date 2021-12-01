$2.76 Million in Sales Expected for Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) will post $2.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Evofem Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.59 million and the highest estimate coming in at $3.10 million. Evofem Biosciences posted sales of $170,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1,523.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences will report full year sales of $7.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.70 million to $7.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $30.71 million, with estimates ranging from $14.84 million to $40.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Evofem Biosciences.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.18). Evofem Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 1,593.89% and a negative net margin of 4,011.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EVFM shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Evofem Biosciences from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Evofem Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 1,539.4% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 174,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 163,806 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 17.5% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 311,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 46,467 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Evofem Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Evofem Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $1,704,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 29.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 104,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 23,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Evofem Biosciences stock opened at $0.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.82. The company has a market cap of $72.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of -0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Evofem Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $5.53.

About Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops and commercializes innovative products to unmet needs in women’s sexual and reproductive health. Its product includes Phexxi (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate) a hormone-free vaginal gel and EVO100 an investigational drug, which is used for urogenital Chlamydia trachomatis and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

