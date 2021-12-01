$2.66 Billion in Sales Expected for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) will report sales of $2.66 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Electronic Arts’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.70 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.63 billion. Electronic Arts reported sales of $2.40 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Electronic Arts will report full year sales of $7.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.62 billion to $7.72 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $8.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.84 billion to $8.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Electronic Arts.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.40.

EA traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $124.03. 86,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,573,292. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.72 and a 200-day moving average of $140.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.08 billion, a PE ratio of 45.84 and a beta of 0.84. Electronic Arts has a 12-month low of $123.07 and a 12-month high of $150.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.09%.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total value of $1,276,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $480,807.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,614 shares of company stock worth $4,601,908 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EA. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $536,303,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 9,022.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,274,731 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $471,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238,833 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 164.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,075,262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $579,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533,431 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,590,849 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $510,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 647.2% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,478,991 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $210,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,053 shares during the last quarter. 88.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Read More: Gap Up Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Electronic Arts (EA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.