$2.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) will report earnings per share of $2.60 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Alibaba Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.74 and the lowest is $2.53. Alibaba Group posted earnings per share of $3.38 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Alibaba Group will report full-year earnings of $8.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.64 to $8.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $10.66. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Alibaba Group.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis.

BABA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.01.

BABA stock traded down $5.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,169,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,223,834. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $121.90 and a 52 week high of $274.29. The stock has a market cap of $332.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2,141.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 22,643,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,123,770,000 after acquiring an additional 21,633,311 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,928,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838,191 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,792,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,486,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,345 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,211,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,103,939,000 after acquiring an additional 81,601 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,968,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,033,915,000 after buying an additional 243,994 shares during the period. 23.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

