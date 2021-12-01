$19.17 Million in Sales Expected for ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) will post $19.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for ChemoCentryx’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.22 million and the highest is $48.19 million. ChemoCentryx posted sales of $4.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 339.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will report full-year sales of $49.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $31.13 million to $78.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $89.35 million, with estimates ranging from $52.56 million to $138.19 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ChemoCentryx.

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.70 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 34.78% and a negative net margin of 353.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CCXI. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $28.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler raised ChemoCentryx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on ChemoCentryx from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on ChemoCentryx from $31.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.43.

In other ChemoCentryx news, major shareholder (International) Ltd Vifor sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $157,720,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 7.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 6.7% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 57.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 56.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 26.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCXI traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,291,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,904,650. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.73 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. ChemoCentryx has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $70.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.51.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

Featured Article: What is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ChemoCentryx (CCXI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.