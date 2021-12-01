17,808 Shares in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Bought by Fundamentun LLC

Fundamentun LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,813,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,346,795. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.23 and a fifty-two week high of $111.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.66.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

