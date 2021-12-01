$159.20 Million in Sales Expected for Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) will post $159.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Traeger’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $155.30 million to $161.50 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Traeger will report full-year sales of $769.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $765.90 million to $772.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $966.82 million, with estimates ranging from $958.10 million to $977.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Traeger.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.33. Traeger had a negative net margin of 7.85% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $162.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.89 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COOK. William Blair began coverage on shares of Traeger in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Traeger from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Traeger from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Traeger from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Traeger in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Traeger has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.22.

Traeger stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,610. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Traeger has a 52-week low of $12.27 and a 52-week high of $32.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.20.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Traeger during the third quarter valued at $25,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Traeger during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Traeger during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Traeger during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Traeger during the third quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Traeger Company Profile

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

