$156.83 Million in Sales Expected for GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) will post $156.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for GCM Grosvenor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $163.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $150.66 million. GCM Grosvenor posted sales of $155.49 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GCM Grosvenor will report full-year sales of $494.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $484.47 million to $504.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $524.57 million, with estimates ranging from $518.94 million to $530.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow GCM Grosvenor.

Several analysts have issued reports on GCMG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GCM Grosvenor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a report on Friday, September 24th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 59.2% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 821,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,469,000 after buying an additional 305,593 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in GCM Grosvenor by 28.4% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 5,215 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in GCM Grosvenor by 3.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,081,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,462,000 after purchasing an additional 34,659 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in GCM Grosvenor by 20.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,859,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,419,000 after purchasing an additional 318,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in GCM Grosvenor during the third quarter worth approximately $3,737,000. 22.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GCMG traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $11.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,550. GCM Grosvenor has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $15.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.22 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from GCM Grosvenor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. GCM Grosvenor’s dividend payout ratio is presently -66.67%.

About GCM Grosvenor

GCM Grosvenor, Inc provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.

