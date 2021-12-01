1,399 Shares in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Purchased by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,533,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,097,949,000 after buying an additional 232,579 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,696,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $533,563,000 after purchasing an additional 190,768 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,242,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $468,093,000 after purchasing an additional 340,454 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 452.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,773,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $400,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,882,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,768,000 after purchasing an additional 421,500 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $151.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.89. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $133.19 and a 1-year high of $160.53.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.