1,342,514 Shares in Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,342,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,343,000. State Street Corp owned about 0.77% of Outlook Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OTLK. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 173,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 78,542 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 86,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 40,456 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 176,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 88,935 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 200,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 19,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 11.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OTLK shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Outlook Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Outlook Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

OTLK opened at $1.51 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.30. Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $4.26.

Outlook Therapeutics Company Profile

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, development, manufacture, and commercialization of ONS-5010/LYTENAVA as the first FDA-approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab-vikg for use in retinal indications, including wet AMD, DME and BRVO.

