$132.36 Million in Sales Expected for Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) to announce $132.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Landec’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $130.71 million to $134.00 million. Landec posted sales of $130.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Landec will report full-year sales of $546.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $543.81 million to $548.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $566.39 million, with estimates ranging from $563.37 million to $569.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Landec.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $128.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.25 million. Landec had a negative return on equity of 3.37% and a negative net margin of 5.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research cut their price objective on Landec from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet lowered Landec from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Landec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on Landec from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Shares of LNDC stock opened at $7.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $234.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.11. Landec has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $12.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Landec during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Landec during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Landec by 126.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Landec during the third quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Landec by 78.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Landec Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through the following segments: Curation Foods, Lifecore, and Others. The Curation Foods segment includes activities to market and pack specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables.

