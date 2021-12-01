$12.39 Billion in Sales Expected for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) will post sales of $12.39 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.25 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $13.74 billion. LyondellBasell Industries reported sales of $7.94 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will report full year sales of $45.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $43.52 billion to $47.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $43.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $36.56 billion to $48.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow LyondellBasell Industries.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.78 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 57.51%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LYB shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LYB. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 164.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,182,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $767,884,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083,693 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 169.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,217,925 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $302,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,400 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 499.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,830,470 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $188,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,968 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,750,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,011,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,235,588,000 after acquiring an additional 539,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LYB traded down $2.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,782,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $29.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.66. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $84.06 and a fifty-two week high of $118.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.42%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

