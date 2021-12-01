11,689 Shares in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Bought by Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,184,000. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 3.2% of Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of QQQ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,279,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,580,173,000 after acquiring an additional 124,445 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,724,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,674,341,000 after purchasing an additional 186,379 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 439.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,623,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,284,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951,685 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 23.6% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 2,580,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $914,761,000 after buying an additional 492,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,356,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $656,953,000 after buying an additional 25,705 shares during the last quarter. 42.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QQQ stock opened at $393.82 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $294.78 and a twelve month high of $408.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $380.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $365.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.414 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

