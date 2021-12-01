$115.10 Million in Sales Expected for CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 1st, 2021

Equities research analysts predict that CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) will announce sales of $115.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for CVB Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $116.00 million and the lowest is $114.20 million. CVB Financial reported sales of $118.78 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CVB Financial will report full-year sales of $462.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $462.10 million to $464.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $498.70 million, with estimates ranging from $453.30 million to $524.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover CVB Financial.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The business had revenue of $113.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.73 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 45.37% and a return on equity of 10.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Hovde Group raised shares of CVB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVBF. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CVB Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in CVB Financial by 108.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CVB Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 10.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 171.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CVBF opened at $19.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.49. CVB Financial has a 1-year low of $18.07 and a 1-year high of $25.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is 45.28%.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

Featured Article: Street Name

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CVB Financial (CVBF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.