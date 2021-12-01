$115.10 Million in Sales Expected for CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) will announce sales of $115.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for CVB Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $116.00 million and the lowest is $114.20 million. CVB Financial reported sales of $118.78 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CVB Financial will report full-year sales of $462.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $462.10 million to $464.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $498.70 million, with estimates ranging from $453.30 million to $524.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover CVB Financial.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The business had revenue of $113.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.73 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 45.37% and a return on equity of 10.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Hovde Group raised shares of CVB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVBF. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CVB Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in CVB Financial by 108.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CVB Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 10.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 171.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CVBF opened at $19.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.49. CVB Financial has a 1-year low of $18.07 and a 1-year high of $25.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is 45.28%.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

