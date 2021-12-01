$111.44 Million in Sales Expected for Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) will announce $111.44 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Golar LNG’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $103.21 million and the highest estimate coming in at $119.05 million. Golar LNG posted sales of $112.89 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Golar LNG will report full year sales of $436.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $418.35 million to $444.99 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $475.24 million, with estimates ranging from $454.92 million to $511.19 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Golar LNG.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Golar LNG from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Golar LNG currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.90.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 5,670,869 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $73,551,000 after purchasing an additional 415,601 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,284,835 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $68,544,000 after purchasing an additional 21,023 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Golar LNG by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,460,449 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,601,000 after acquiring an additional 83,510 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Golar LNG by 177.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,300,134 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,863,000 after acquiring an additional 831,443 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Golar LNG by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 864,035 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,448,000 after acquiring an additional 19,706 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Golar LNG stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.80. 710,758 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,380,797. Golar LNG has a 1 year low of $8.42 and a 1 year high of $15.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.82.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

