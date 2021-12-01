$111.44 Million in Sales Expected for Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) will announce $111.44 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Golar LNG’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $103.21 million and the highest estimate coming in at $119.05 million. Golar LNG posted sales of $112.89 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.
On average, analysts expect that Golar LNG will report full year sales of $436.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $418.35 million to $444.99 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $475.24 million, with estimates ranging from $454.92 million to $511.19 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Golar LNG.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Golar LNG from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Golar LNG currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.90.
Shares of Golar LNG stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.80. 710,758 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,380,797. Golar LNG has a 1 year low of $8.42 and a 1 year high of $15.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.82.
About Golar LNG
Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.
