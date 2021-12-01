$11.80 Million in Sales Expected for Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) to report sales of $11.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Exagen’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.30 million and the highest is $12.30 million. Exagen posted sales of $12.67 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Exagen will report full-year sales of $47.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $46.90 million to $47.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $57.27 million, with estimates ranging from $57.00 million to $57.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Exagen.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.04. Exagen had a negative net margin of 48.16% and a negative return on equity of 28.14%. The business had revenue of $12.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Exagen from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Exagen from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Exagen stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.28. The company had a trading volume of 40,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,168. Exagen has a fifty-two week low of $9.92 and a fifty-two week high of $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 15.07 and a current ratio of 14.62. The firm has a market cap of $166.17 million, a P/E ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Exagen by 15.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Exagen by 36.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 498,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,781,000 after purchasing an additional 133,723 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Exagen by 134.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 19,035 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Exagen during the third quarter valued at about $1,700,000. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exagen by 130.4% during the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 390,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after buying an additional 221,095 shares during the last quarter. 53.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

