10,395 Shares in Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Shattuck Labs by 170.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shattuck Labs by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Shattuck Labs by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 56,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Shattuck Labs by 185.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. 61.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, General Counsel Erin Ator Thomson sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $643,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 18.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STTK opened at $8.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.63. Shattuck Labs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.88 and a 1 year high of $60.52. The firm has a market cap of $358.25 million and a P/E ratio of -5.44.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.90 million during the quarter. Shattuck Labs had a negative return on equity of 22.61% and a negative net margin of 453.65%. Equities analysts forecast that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Shattuck Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Shattuck Labs Company Profile

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

