$1.85 Billion in Sales Expected for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) will report sales of $1.85 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Alaska Air Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.86 billion. Alaska Air Group reported sales of $808.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 129%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will report full-year sales of $6.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.11 billion to $6.14 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.09 billion to $8.77 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Alaska Air Group.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.23) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.6% on a year-over-year basis.

ALK has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Raymond James reduced their price target on Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Alaska Air Group from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.70.

Shares of NYSE:ALK traded down $1.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.30. 64,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,782,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. Alaska Air Group has a 12-month low of $47.38 and a 12-month high of $74.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 303.56 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.15.

In related news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $268,368.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $96,696.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,175 shares of company stock worth $762,033. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALK. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 266.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 534 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 10,833.3% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

