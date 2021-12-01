$1.65 Billion in Sales Expected for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) will post sales of $1.65 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Clorox’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.62 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.68 billion. Clorox posted sales of $1.84 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clorox will report full-year sales of $7.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.12 billion to $7.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $7.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.37 billion to $7.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Clorox.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 84.70% and a net margin of 6.04%. Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.22 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLX. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Clorox from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $171.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Clorox from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Clorox from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Clorox from $166.00 to $154.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.22.

Shares of Clorox stock traded down $6.31 on Tuesday, hitting $162.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,290,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480,457. Clorox has a 52-week low of $156.23 and a 52-week high of $231.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $164.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 134.10%.

In related news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Clorox by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Clorox by 6,150.0% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

