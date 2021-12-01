$1.51 Billion in Sales Expected for Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) will report $1.51 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Meritage Homes’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.57 billion and the lowest is $1.41 billion. Meritage Homes reported sales of $1.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meritage Homes will report full-year sales of $5.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.01 billion to $5.20 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.66 billion to $6.99 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Meritage Homes.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 12.91%. Meritage Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $158.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Meritage Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.38.

In related news, Director Peter L. Ax sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $561,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 38,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.28, for a total value of $4,581,104.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,141 shares of company stock worth $6,579,389 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 1,856,551.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 946,892 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,083,000 after buying an additional 946,841 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 7.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,833,781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $662,877,000 after buying an additional 464,916 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 35.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 961,108 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,421,000 after buying an additional 250,554 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 1,022.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 261,130 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,330,000 after buying an additional 237,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 41.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 371,584 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,958,000 after buying an additional 109,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

MTH stock opened at $112.86 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.40 and a 200-day moving average of $104.26. Meritage Homes has a 12-month low of $78.00 and a 12-month high of $123.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Meritage Homes (MTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.