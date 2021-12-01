$1.44 EPS Expected for Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) will report earnings of $1.44 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Trinseo’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.26 and the lowest is $0.62. Trinseo posted earnings per share of $1.84 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Trinseo will report full-year earnings of $9.60 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.85 to $7.34. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Trinseo.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Trinseo had a return on equity of 56.55% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.87 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TSE. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Trinseo from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.50.

In related news, SVP Alice Heezen sold 13,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $782,436.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Farrell purchased 5,000 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.53 per share, with a total value of $242,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,687.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSE. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Trinseo by 86.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 36,331 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Trinseo by 4.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 110,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,009,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Trinseo by 3,139.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Trinseo by 42.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trinseo during the first quarter valued at about $1,147,000. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TSE traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.79. The stock had a trading volume of 549,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,541. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.49. Trinseo has a twelve month low of $38.08 and a twelve month high of $76.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Trinseo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.20%.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It offers latex binders, synthetic rubber, engineered materials, base plastics, polystyrene, feedstocks, and American styrenics. The company is headquartered in Berwyn, PA.

