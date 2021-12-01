$1.06 EPS Expected for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) to announce $1.06 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.11. PacWest Bancorp reported earnings of $1.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $5.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.86 to $5.07. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PacWest Bancorp.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $327.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.04 million. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 45.47%. PacWest Bancorp’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PACW shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Securities raised PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.45.

PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $44.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.51. PacWest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $23.14 and a fifty-two week high of $50.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 20.20%.

In related news, CEO Christopher D. Blake sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel B. Platt sold 13,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total value of $638,973.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,489 shares of company stock worth $936,244 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,310,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,406,000 after acquiring an additional 6,631 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 204.4% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 16,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 11,234 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 15.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 350,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,867,000 after buying an additional 47,600 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $3,536,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 407.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 228,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,341,000 after buying an additional 183,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

Recommended Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PacWest Bancorp (PACW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.