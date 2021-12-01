$0.88 Earnings Per Share Expected for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) will announce $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for General Mills’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.91. General Mills posted earnings per share of $1.06 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, December 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Mills will report full-year earnings of $3.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $3.84. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $4.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover General Mills.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. General Mills had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

GIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.29.

In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 4,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $307,147.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $1,730,574.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,964 shares of company stock worth $3,224,438 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in General Mills in the third quarter worth $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in General Mills in the second quarter worth $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in General Mills in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 43.8% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Mills stock traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $62.16. The stock had a trading volume of 128,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,917,009. General Mills has a 1 year low of $53.96 and a 1 year high of $64.65. The company has a market cap of $37.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 54.11%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on General Mills (GIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.