$0.88 Earnings Per Share Expected for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 1st, 2021

Wall Street brokerages forecast that General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) will announce $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for General Mills’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.91. General Mills posted earnings per share of $1.06 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, December 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Mills will report full-year earnings of $3.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $3.84. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $4.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover General Mills.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. General Mills had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

GIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.29.

In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 4,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $307,147.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $1,730,574.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,964 shares of company stock worth $3,224,438 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in General Mills in the third quarter worth $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in General Mills in the second quarter worth $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in General Mills in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 43.8% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Mills stock traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $62.16. The stock had a trading volume of 128,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,917,009. General Mills has a 1 year low of $53.96 and a 1 year high of $64.65. The company has a market cap of $37.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 54.11%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on General Mills (GIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for General Mills (NYSE:GIS)

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.