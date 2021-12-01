$0.75 EPS Expected for NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.75 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NCR’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.81. NCR posted earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that NCR will report full-year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.60. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $3.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NCR.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. NCR had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. NCR’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NCR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of NCR in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NCR from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of NCR in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of NCR from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.29.

Shares of NYSE:NCR opened at $38.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.46 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.66 and a 200-day moving average of $43.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.74. NCR has a one year low of $27.54 and a one year high of $50.00.

In other news, EVP Adrian Button sold 23,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $938,046.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel William Campbell sold 11,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total transaction of $498,461.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCR. FMR LLC grew its stake in NCR by 165.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,084,340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $140,677,000 after buying an additional 1,923,970 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in NCR by 158.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,868,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $111,175,000 after buying an additional 1,759,600 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NCR by 160.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,345,972 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $106,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,641 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NCR by 255.9% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,308,043 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $59,660,000 after acquiring an additional 940,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NCR by 13.9% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,243,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $241,988,000 after acquiring an additional 764,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers solutions for the financial services industries. The Retail segment focuses on the customers for the retail industries.

