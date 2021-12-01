$0.73 EPS Expected for Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.73 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Koppers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.86. Koppers reported earnings per share of $0.75 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Koppers will report full year earnings of $4.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $4.41. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.33 to $5.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Koppers.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.25). Koppers had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $424.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KOP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Koppers in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Koppers has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.60.

Shares of NYSE:KOP traded down $0.54 on Tuesday, hitting $30.20. The company had a trading volume of 140,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,201. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $644.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 2.02. Koppers has a 1-year low of $26.24 and a 1-year high of $39.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilen Investment Management CORP. grew its position in Koppers by 23.5% during the second quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 64,607 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after buying an additional 12,302 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Koppers by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Koppers by 14.2% in the second quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 585,797 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,951,000 after purchasing an additional 72,630 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Koppers by 2.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in Koppers by 2,021.0% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 26,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 25,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals; Railroad and Utility Products and Services; and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene,creosote and carbon black feedstock.

