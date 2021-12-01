$0.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.57 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Silicon Laboratories’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the highest is $0.58. Silicon Laboratories reported earnings per share of $0.84 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 32.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $1.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Silicon Laboratories.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $184.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.20 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 249.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SLAB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $153.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.15.

Shares of SLAB stock opened at $196.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 6.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $171.40 and a 200 day moving average of $155.11. Silicon Laboratories has a 1 year low of $114.50 and a 1 year high of $210.98.

In other news, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 5,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.47, for a total transaction of $1,037,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 12,751 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total transaction of $1,953,325.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,006 shares of company stock worth $4,236,718. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 229.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the second quarter worth $47,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the third quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 61.8% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silicon Laboratories (SLAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.