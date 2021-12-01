$0.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.50 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Business First Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.52. Business First Bancshares posted earnings of $0.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Business First Bancshares will report full year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Business First Bancshares.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 13.36%.

BFST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

BFST opened at $27.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.21 and its 200-day moving average is $24.38. Business First Bancshares has a 1-year low of $18.17 and a 1-year high of $29.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $560.70 million, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.46%.

In other Business First Bancshares news, Director Steven Gerard White sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $107,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark P. Folse sold 5,397 shares of Business First Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total transaction of $149,119.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,293 shares of company stock worth $542,046. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFST. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 1,305.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Business First Bancshares by 128.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Business First Bancshares by 114.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Business First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. The firm offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

