-$0.43 EPS Expected for Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) will report earnings per share of ($0.43) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Virgin Galactic’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.34) and the lowest is ($0.49). Virgin Galactic reported earnings per share of ($0.31) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Virgin Galactic will report full-year earnings of ($1.54) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.58) to ($1.46). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.94) to ($0.99). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Virgin Galactic.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SPCE shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Virgin Galactic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.87.

In related news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 15,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $300,300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,677,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197,259 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,458,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,819 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,775,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,420 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,081,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,654,000 after purchasing an additional 487,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 317.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,699,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,383 shares during the last quarter. 43.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPCE stock opened at $16.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 0.23. Virgin Galactic has a 12 month low of $14.27 and a 12 month high of $62.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.63.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

