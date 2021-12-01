$0.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) will announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for MEDNAX’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.52. MEDNAX reported earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 72%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MEDNAX will report full year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MEDNAX.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. MEDNAX had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 1.05%. The firm had revenue of $493.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on MD shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on MEDNAX from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist reduced their price objective on MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on MEDNAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

In other news, insider Roger Mack Hinson sold 8,800 shares of MEDNAX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total value of $249,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roger Md Medel sold 1,270 shares of MEDNAX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $36,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,695 shares of company stock worth $836,022. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MEDNAX in the second quarter worth $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 5,380.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 71.2% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MEDNAX in the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 1,207.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MD traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $24.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,666. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.78. MEDNAX has a 1 year low of $19.66 and a 1 year high of $35.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 113.73, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

