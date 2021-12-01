$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) will announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for NETSTREIT’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. NETSTREIT posted earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NETSTREIT will report full year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.94. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NETSTREIT.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.90% and a net margin of 10.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities increased their price objective on NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. BTIG Research raised their target price on NETSTREIT from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist raised their target price on NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut NETSTREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NETSTREIT from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.14.

NYSE NTST traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $21.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,129. NETSTREIT has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $26.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $861.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 470.59%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in NETSTREIT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,387,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 249,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,900,000 after purchasing an additional 50,753 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 442,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,453,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 354,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,378,000 after purchasing an additional 102,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT in the 3rd quarter worth $298,000. 98.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NETSTREIT Company Profile

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

