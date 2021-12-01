-$0.23 EPS Expected for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.21). Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.37) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($0.78). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics stock opened at $3.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.86 million, a PE ratio of -4.32 and a beta of -0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.16 and its 200-day moving average is $3.44. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $8.14.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCLI. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,412,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $472,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 185.6% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 172,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 111,818 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 460.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 122,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 100,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $331,000. Institutional investors own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which develops and commercializes adult stem cell therapeutic products. It focuses on utilizing the patients own bone marrow stem cells to generate neuron-like cells that may provide an effective treatment initially for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis and spinal cord injury.

