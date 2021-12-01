$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) will report $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Triumph Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.27. Triumph Group posted earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 144.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Triumph Group will report full-year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.87. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.24. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Triumph Group.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $357.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Triumph Group’s revenue was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Triumph Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Triumph Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.38.

NYSE:TGI traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,165. Triumph Group has a 12-month low of $10.53 and a 12-month high of $24.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -5.27, a P/E/G ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 3.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Triumph Group by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,557,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $178,054,000 after purchasing an additional 676,901 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,989,488 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $165,782,000 after acquiring an additional 475,058 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,317,852 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $110,345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305,219 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,027,994 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $104,331,000 after acquiring an additional 717,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,649,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $75,723,000 after acquiring an additional 55,288 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Triumph Group (TGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.