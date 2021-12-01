-$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) to report earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for 2U’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.31). 2U reported earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 250%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 2U will report full year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.32). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to $0.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow 2U.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.35. 2U had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on TWOU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 2U from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of 2U from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of 2U from $66.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of 2U from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 2U currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.33.

In other 2U news, insider Matthew J. Norden sold 27,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total value of $1,007,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,710,338.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 55,897 shares of 2U stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $1,913,913.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of 2U by 5,841.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 387,038 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,128,000 after purchasing an additional 380,524 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of 2U in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,035,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of 2U by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,316 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in 2U during the 2nd quarter worth $335,000. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in 2U by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 18,964 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of 2U stock opened at $23.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. 2U has a 52-week low of $22.82 and a 52-week high of $59.74. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 0.87.

About 2U

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

