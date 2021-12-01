$0.15 EPS Expected for BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) will announce earnings per share of $0.15 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for BGC Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the lowest is $0.14. BGC Partners posted earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that BGC Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.64. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.70 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BGC Partners.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $473.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.35 million. BGC Partners had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 39.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BGCP. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of BGC Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,086,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in BGC Partners by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in BGC Partners by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 187,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 8,919 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in BGC Partners by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 20,871 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in BGC Partners by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,385,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275,693 shares during the period. 56.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BGCP traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.57. 80,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,261,547. BGC Partners has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $6.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.17 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.34%.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

