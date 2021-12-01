$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Brooks Automation’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. Brooks Automation posted earnings of $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 85.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brooks Automation will report full-year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Brooks Automation.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 11.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share.

BRKS has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $146.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $139.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.25.

Shares of Brooks Automation stock traded down $3.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.10. 1,022,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 777,498. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.65. Brooks Automation has a 52-week low of $65.37 and a 52-week high of $124.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.91 and a beta of 1.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.85%.

In related news, insider David Jarzynka sold 10,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total transaction of $1,228,882.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Pietrantoni sold 4,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total transaction of $576,074.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,604 shares of company stock valued at $12,778,114 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRKS. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Brooks Automation in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Brooks Automation by 156.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Brooks Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Brooks Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Brooks Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc is an automation provider and partner to the global semiconductor manufacturing industry. The firm focuses on providing advanced robots, vacuum automation systems, contamination control systems, and reticle storage solutions to OEMs and global semiconductor chip manufacturers. Its solutions include automations, PuroMaxx Contamination Control, and GuardianPro Clean Storage.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brooks Automation (BRKS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.