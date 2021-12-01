$0.07 EPS Expected for ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ATN International’s earnings. ATN International posted earnings per share of ($0.78) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 109%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that ATN International will report full-year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.26. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow ATN International.

Get ATN International alerts:

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $166.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.76 million. ATN International had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on ATN International from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

In other news, major shareholder Cornelius B. Prior, Jr. sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $26,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its holdings in ATN International by 2.0% in the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 21,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ATN International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ATN International by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ATN International by 23.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ATN International in the third quarter worth $36,000. 64.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATNI opened at $38.21 on Wednesday. ATN International has a one year low of $38.07 and a one year high of $52.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $604.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.58 and a beta of 0.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. ATN International’s payout ratio is -56.20%.

ATN International Company Profile

ATN International, Inc engages in investment in communications, energy, and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers carrier services, including wholesale roaming services, site maintenance, and the leasing of critical network infrastructure.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ATN International (ATNI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ATN International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATN International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.