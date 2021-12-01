$0.07 EPS Expected for ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 1st, 2021

Equities research analysts forecast that ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ATN International’s earnings. ATN International posted earnings per share of ($0.78) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 109%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that ATN International will report full-year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.26. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow ATN International.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $166.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.76 million. ATN International had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on ATN International from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

In other news, major shareholder Cornelius B. Prior, Jr. sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $26,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its holdings in ATN International by 2.0% in the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 21,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ATN International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ATN International by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ATN International by 23.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ATN International in the third quarter worth $36,000. 64.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATNI opened at $38.21 on Wednesday. ATN International has a one year low of $38.07 and a one year high of $52.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $604.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.58 and a beta of 0.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. ATN International’s payout ratio is -56.20%.

ATN International Company Profile

ATN International, Inc engages in investment in communications, energy, and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers carrier services, including wholesale roaming services, site maintenance, and the leasing of critical network infrastructure.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ATN International (ATNI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI)

Receive News & Ratings for ATN International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATN International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.