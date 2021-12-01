-$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) will announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.06). Ballard Power Systems reported earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will report full-year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.22). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.18). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ballard Power Systems.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 88.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $25.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BLDP shares. Raymond James set a $25.00 price target on Ballard Power Systems and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ballard Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter worth $30,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 64.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BLDP traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.37. The company had a trading volume of 313,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,805,276. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.26. Ballard Power Systems has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $42.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -51.64 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 20.12, a current ratio of 20.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

