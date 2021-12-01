$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for AXT’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.07. AXT reported earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AXT will report full year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.34. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AXT.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). AXT had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $34.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AXTI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AXT in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of AXT in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AXT by 146.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of AXT by 46,636.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,130 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AXT by 124.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of AXT in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of AXT by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 5,089 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXTI stock opened at $8.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.38. The company has a market capitalization of $351.58 million, a PE ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 2.20. AXT has a 12-month low of $6.53 and a 12-month high of $15.84.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in December 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

