$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) to announce $0.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Coupa Software’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the lowest is $0.01. Coupa Software posted earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 88.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, December 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coupa Software will report full-year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $1.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Coupa Software.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.32. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 17.63% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. The business had revenue of $179.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on COUP shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Coupa Software from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna began coverage on Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Coupa Software from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Coupa Software from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.18.

In related news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.51, for a total transaction of $11,125,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd R. Ford sold 2,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $727,205.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 168,924 shares of company stock worth $40,419,559. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Coupa Software by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in Coupa Software by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Coupa Software by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Coupa Software by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Coupa Software by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of COUP stock opened at $196.66 on Wednesday. Coupa Software has a fifty-two week low of $192.50 and a fifty-two week high of $377.04. The stock has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.21 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

