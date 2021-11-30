Zetacoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $9.00 (ZET)

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. One Zetacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Zetacoin has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. Zetacoin has a total market cap of $401,207.53 and $9.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,227.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $568.46 or 0.00993322 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.66 or 0.00261511 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00032926 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003396 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Zetacoin Profile

Zetacoin (ZET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 3rd, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 175,281,145 coins. The official website for Zetacoin is www.zetac.org . Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zetacoin is an open source crypto-currency based on Bitcoin and SHA-256. It has faster transaction times and faster difficulty adjustments. Initial coin mining is 160 million coins, thereafter a yearly inflation of 1 million coins. The transaction speed is 20X faster than that of Bitcoin. The coin can be traded on Bter, Cryptsy and Mintpal. “

Buying and Selling Zetacoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zetacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zetacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

