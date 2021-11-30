Zebi Token (ZEBI) Price Down 20.3% Over Last 7 Days

Zebi Token (CURRENCY:ZEBI) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. During the last seven days, Zebi Token has traded 20.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zebi Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zebi Token has a total market cap of $915,626.11 and $20,740.00 worth of Zebi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.14 or 0.00066810 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.95 or 0.00071729 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.95 or 0.00094507 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,607.87 or 0.08071085 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,324.45 or 1.00408838 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00021962 BTC.

Zebi Token’s total supply is 1,099,511,213 coins and its circulating supply is 843,007,557 coins. Zebi Token’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia . The official website for Zebi Token is www.zebi.io

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zebi Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zebi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

