ZClassic (ZCL) Market Cap Achieves $1.67 Million

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 30th. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. ZClassic has a total market cap of $1.67 million and approximately $97,837.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000313 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

