Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $69.12

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $69.12 and last traded at $69.35, with a volume of 12325 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.41.

ZLAB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Zai Lab in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Zai Lab from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Zai Lab from $222.00 to $217.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.45.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.54 and a 200 day moving average of $134.99.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.23. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zai Lab Limited will post -6.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Harald Reinhart sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $1,509,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.65, for a total value of $91,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 133,273 shares of company stock valued at $18,168,110. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the second quarter valued at $80,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Zai Lab in the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zai Lab by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Zai Lab by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Zai Lab by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 65.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

