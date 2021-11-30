Zacks Investment Research Lowers Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) to Sell

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. operates as a franchisee of McDonald’s with its operations divided in Brazil; North Latin America division; South Latin America and the Caribbean division. It also runs quick service restaurants in Latin America and the Caribbean. It has operations in territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curaçao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Uruguay, the U.S. Virgin Islands of St. Croix and St. Thomas, and Venezuela. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina. “

Separately, Bank of America downgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arcos Dorados currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.78.

Shares of Arcos Dorados stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.96. The stock had a trading volume of 172,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,196. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 44.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. Arcos Dorados has a 1 year low of $4.33 and a 1 year high of $6.82.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $723.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arcos Dorados will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARCO. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Arcos Dorados by 49.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 14,402 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Arcos Dorados by 30.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,920 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Arcos Dorados in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,273,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Arcos Dorados by 424.5% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 168,503 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 136,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Arcos Dorados in the first quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants. The firm operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the food services industry through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Caribbean Division, North Latin America division (NOLAD), and South Latin America division (SLAD).

