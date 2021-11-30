Zacks: Brokerages Expect Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $194.20 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) to announce sales of $194.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Penumbra’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $194.21 million and the lowest is $194.20 million. Penumbra posted sales of $166.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Penumbra will report full-year sales of $737.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $737.78 million to $737.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $862.13 million, with estimates ranging from $853.26 million to $867.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Penumbra.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 4.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $299.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Penumbra currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.00.

In other news, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.06, for a total value of $169,316.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.18, for a total transaction of $3,830,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,403 shares of company stock valued at $16,942,659 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEN. RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in Penumbra during the third quarter worth $102,654,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Penumbra by 18,222.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 195,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,479,000 after acquiring an additional 194,071 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Penumbra by 548.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 223,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,457,000 after acquiring an additional 188,676 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Penumbra by 67.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 381,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,146,000 after acquiring an additional 153,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Penumbra during the second quarter worth $23,603,000. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PEN traded down $4.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $245.89. The company had a trading volume of 129,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,624. Penumbra has a 52 week low of $163.49 and a 52 week high of $320.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 270.21, a PEG ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 5.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $268.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.53.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Penumbra (PEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.