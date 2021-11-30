Zacks: Brokerages Expect Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.41 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) will announce $4.41 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Nordstrom’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.52 billion and the lowest is $4.17 billion. Nordstrom reported sales of $3.65 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nordstrom will report full year sales of $14.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.47 billion to $14.83 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $15.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.93 billion to $15.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Nordstrom.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.17). Nordstrom had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 0.08%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JWN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.20.

Shares of NYSE:JWN traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.17. 358,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,999,707. Nordstrom has a fifty-two week low of $20.90 and a fifty-two week high of $46.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 521.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 2.37.

In other Nordstrom news, Director Bradley D. Tilden acquired 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.27 per share, for a total transaction of $467,940.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 293.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.29% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

Featured Article: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nordstrom (JWN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.