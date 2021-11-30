Zacks: Brokerages Expect Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) to Post $0.44 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) will report earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Frontier Communications Parent’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent will report full year earnings of $3.04 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.18 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Frontier Communications Parent.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FYBR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

In other Frontier Communications Parent news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 424,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.95 per share, with a total value of $11,430,007.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ares Management LLC acquired a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter worth $929,415,000. Glendon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter worth about $550,502,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter valued at about $299,835,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,934,000. Finally, Anchorage Capital Group L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $194,477,000. 88.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Frontier Communications Parent stock opened at $34.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.60. Frontier Communications Parent has a 52-week low of $23.24 and a 52-week high of $35.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

