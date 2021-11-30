Zacks: Brokerages Expect Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $807.29 Million

Equities analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) will post sales of $807.29 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Euronet Worldwide’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $815.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $799.47 million. Euronet Worldwide posted sales of $706.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will report full year sales of $2.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.00 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.38 billion to $3.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Euronet Worldwide.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $816.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.03 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 11.54%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EEFT. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:EEFT traded down $4.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 708,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,759. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 37.87 and a beta of 1.51. Euronet Worldwide has a twelve month low of $101.18 and a twelve month high of $167.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.77 and a 200 day moving average of $132.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

In other news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $107.95 per share, with a total value of $107,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 1,794.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $54,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $187,000. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing; Epay; Money Transfer; and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Euronet Worldwide (EEFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.