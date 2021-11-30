Zacks: Brokerages Expect Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) to Post $0.89 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Entegris’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the lowest is $0.88. Entegris posted earnings per share of $0.71 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Entegris will report full year earnings of $3.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $3.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Entegris.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. Entegris had a return on equity of 29.31% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $579.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ENTG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Craig Hallum raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Entegris in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Entegris from $131.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.50.

Shares of Entegris stock traded down $3.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $151.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,060. Entegris has a twelve month low of $89.87 and a twelve month high of $158.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $136.96 and a 200-day moving average of $124.43. The stock has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.22 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 4.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 26th. Entegris’s payout ratio is 11.59%.

In other Entegris news, SVP Bruce W. Beckman sold 5,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $708,450.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Todd James Edlund sold 20,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total value of $2,789,696.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,192 shares of company stock worth $8,585,596. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of Entegris in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,090,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Entegris by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 91,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,579,000 after buying an additional 47,168 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Entegris by 132.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in Entegris by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 6,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in Entegris by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

