Zacks: Brokerages Expect Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $88.36 Million

Brokerages expect Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) to post sales of $88.36 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Eagle Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $92.20 million and the lowest is $86.54 million. Eagle Bancorp posted sales of $91.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will report full-year sales of $361.91 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $357.10 million to $368.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $352.29 million, with estimates ranging from $341.55 million to $360.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Eagle Bancorp.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.19. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 42.16%. The company had revenue of $87.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share.

EGBN has been the topic of several research reports. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Eagle Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGBN. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Eagle Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the third quarter worth $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 1,646.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the third quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EGBN opened at $56.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Eagle Bancorp has a twelve month low of $36.49 and a twelve month high of $61.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is 29.47%.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

