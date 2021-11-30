Zacks: Brokerages Expect Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) to Announce -$0.66 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) will report earnings per share of ($0.66) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.59) and the lowest is ($0.82). Aerie Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.79) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.78) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.92) to ($2.62). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.59) to ($1.10). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Aerie Pharmaceuticals.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.10). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 159.85% and a negative return on equity of 1,531.00%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.65) EPS.

AERI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aerie Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AERI. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 134.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 357.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 5,932 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1,126.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 7,883 shares during the period.

Shares of AERI stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.85. The stock had a trading volume of 26,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,550. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.08. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.15 and a one year high of $21.30. The company has a market capitalization of $466.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 0.87.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L.

